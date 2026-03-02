Congress set to debate war powers as Iran conflict is already unfolding

The Brief Congress is moving toward a war powers fight as U.S. strikes on Iran underway. Lawmakers face a defining test as the president expands his authority amid an active conflict. Operation Epic Fury shows no sign of slowing.



The U.S. Congress is preparing to open a war powers debate over President Donald Trump’s authority to strike Iran even as the bombing is already underway and the country is effectively at war.

Bombs are falling, people are being killed, and threats of retaliation are escalating, as the U.S. pours taxpayer dollars into a military campaign expected to last weeks with no clear objective or endpoint.

Unlike the lengthy congressional buildup to the 2003 Iraq War after the Sept. 11 attacks, or the more limited U.S. strikes on Venezuela in recent years, the joint U.S.–Israel assault on Iran, known as Operation Epic Fury, is already in full swing with no sign of slowing.

At least three U.S. service members have been killed, and Trump warned Sunday that "there will likely be more."

The moment is defining for Congress, which alone has the constitutional power to declare war, and for a Republican president, who has repeatedly expanded his authority in a second term marked by an expansive view of executive power.

President Donald J. Trump oversees Operation Epic Fury at Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach, FL, Feb. 28, 2026. (White House photo by Daniel Torok)

"The Constitution is intended to prevent the accumulation of power in any one branch of government - and in any one person in government," said David Janovsky, acting director of The Constitution Project at the Project on Government Oversight, a watchdog organization.

"Congress is the people's representatives in a way that the president isn't, even though we tend to focus on the president," he said. "We need the people's representatives to weigh in on whether we, the people, are going to war right now."