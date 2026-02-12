Anti casino group heads to Richmond to protest Fairfax proposal

A controversial casino proposal is back before Virginia lawmakers, and opponents from Fairfax County are heading to Richmond on Thursday to make their voices heard.

What we know:

The "No Casino in Fairfax Coalition" group left for the Capitol Thursday morning to lobby against a bill that could move forward as early as Friday. The measure has sparked four years of back‑and‑forth between supporters and critics.

The group’s chair argues that bringing gambling to Fairfax would threaten the fabric of the community. Previous versions of the bill would have placed a casino in Tysons along the Silver Line corridor, but lawmakers recently removed that narrow location requirement, opening the door for a casino to be built anywhere in the county.

A key supporter of SB756 is Senate Majority Leader Scott Surovell, who says Virginia is losing significant revenue to Maryland’s MGM National Harbor. He argues that a mixed‑use entertainment complex, including a casino, hotel, convention center and performing arts center, could help close Fairfax County’s projected $300 million budget shortfall and potentially prevent significant property‑tax increases.

The casino bill failed in the House last year. If it clears the Senate this time, it will get another chance before delegates.

READ MORE: Fairfax casino could now be built anywhere after Tysons requirement removed