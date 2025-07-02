Another round of severe storms pounds DC region

The Brief Tuesday’s storms downed trees, damaged homes, and knocked out power across the D.C. region. Lightning sparked house fires in Rockville and Tysons; no injuries were reported. At least 15 damage reports were filed across Northern Virginia and Maryland counties.



Severe storms ripped across the D.C. region on Tuesday, downing trees, damaging property, and knocking out power to thousands in what’s become a familiar summer pattern.

The storms brought strong winds and heavy rain across the area. The Storm Prediction Center has issued at least 10 severe weather alerts for the region since May.

Trees down, power out

What we know:

In Bethesda, wind gusts reached over 40 mph. Neighbors reported tree limbs damaging cars and utilities for the second time in recent weeks. One street remained blocked Tuesday evening due to downed wires and a vehicle surrounded by debris. Residents said this marked the third storm-related power outage in just over a month.

Lightning sparks house fires

In Rockville, lightning struck a home on Tweed Street. The family inside heard a loud boom and smelled smoke before escaping safely. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue dispatched 45 firefighters to battle flames coming from the roof. The fire was contained before it spread inside, but the house sustained significant damage.

Fairfax County also saw lightning damage. Two strikes reportedly hit a row of townhomes on Madrillon Court in Tysons around 3 p.m. Fire crews found two units with flames and two others with smoke damage, prompting a call for a second alarm.

In Alexandria near Van Dorn Street, widespread outages left residents in the dark yet again. Power was restored by Tuesday night.

Across Northern Virginia, Montgomery, Frederick, and Prince George’s counties, the National Weather Service received at least 15 reports of wind damage and downed trees and wires.

