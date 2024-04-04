Another Maryland Powerball $1 million winning ticket sold as jackpot soars

Another $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold in Maryland as the massive jackpot - now worth $1.23 billion - continues to climb.

The lucky ticket for Wednesday night's drawing was sold at a Royal Farms store on Montevideo Road in Jessup.

The ticket matched the first five numbers, 11, 38, 41, 62 and 65, but did not match the Powerball number, 15.

It’s the fifth $1 million winner sold in Maryland during the current jackpot run that started back on January 2. It was one of nine $1 million winners sold across the country for that drawing.

The Howard County convenience store will receive a $2,500 bonus from the Maryland Lottery for selling the ticket.