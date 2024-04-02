$1 million winning Powerball tickets sold in Maryland, Virginia; jackpot hits $1.09 billion

Three lucky Powerball tickets worth $1 million each were sold in Maryland and Virginia for Monday’s drawing – but still no big jackpot winner as the grand prize rose yet again.

The three local winners matched five numbers, lottery officials said. Winning tickets worth $1 million were also sold in Florida, Minnesota, and North Carolina.

No ticket for Monday’s drawing matched the white balls 19, 24, 40, 42, 56 and red Powerball 23. The jackpot is now an estimated $1.09 billion. The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $527.3 million. The new grand prize ranks as the fourth-largest Powerball jackpot and ninth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot in history, lottery officials said.

It is not clear where in Maryland and Virginia the winning $1 million tickets were sold.

The next drawing is at 10:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. It will be the 40th drawing in the jackpot run.

The Associated Press contributed to this report