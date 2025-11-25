Annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots collection underway, how to make a donation

article

The Brief The Marine Corps Reserve annual Toys for Tots campaign is underway. The initiative collects toys, books, and games to distribute to less fortunate children at Christmas. Toys for Tots started in 1947 and has collected millions of toys over the years.



The annual Toys for Tots campaign is underway with the Marine Corps Reserve collecting toys, books, and games to distribute to less fortunate children at Christmas.

What you can do:

The Toys for Tots program is an IRS recognized 501(c)(3) not-for-profit public charity.

There are several other ways to donate to Toys for Tots including online donations, virtual toy donations, and donations by mail.

You can find a donation location near you online at the Toys for Tots location finder website .

The backstory:

The start of Toys for Tots

According to the Toys for Tots website, the organization was started in 1947 when Marine reservist Maj. Bill Hendricks was inspired by his wife Diane, who wanted to donate a few dolls she had made to an agency that supports children in need. Maj. Hendricks wasn’t able to find one, so Diane told him he should start one and that year he and the Marines in his Los Angeles reserve unit collected 5,000 toys and distributed them to children in need.

Since then, Toys for Tots has distributed 708 million toys to 314 million children.

Walt Disney and his studio designed the original Toys for Tots logo

In his civilian job, Bill Hendricks worked as the Director of Public Relations at Warner Brothers Studios, and he was friends with many celebrities who he turned to for support of the newly created Marine Toys for Tots Program.

One of those friends was Walt Disney. He and his studio designed the first Toys for Tots poster featuring a miniature three-car train that was subsequently adopted as the Toys for Tots logo.

Walt Disney designed the original Toys for Tots poster in 1948. (Toys for Tots) Expand

The Toys for Tots Foundation is headquartered in the Cooper Center, which is located just outside the Main Gate of Marine Corps Base, Quantico, Virginia, around 35 miles south of Washington, DC.



The Source: Information in this article was provided by Toys for Tots and the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS). This story was reported from Orlando.



