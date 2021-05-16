Anne Arundel officer pulls driver out of burning car

article

Anne Arundel County police are saluting one of their own who pulled a driver out of a burning car.

Police say the officer responded to the scene around 2:30 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 97. He pulled the driver out of the burning car, and no injuries were reported.

"We salute (Officer) Hannigan for his bravery and courage while serving our community," the police said in a tweet.

No other details were immediately available.