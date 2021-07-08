Anne Arundel County thief stole van with 5 children in it: cops

Anne Arundel County police are looking for a man who allegedly stole a van carrying five children from the parking lot of a Glen Burnie grocery store.

Police responded to the scene at the Giant Food on Ritchie Highway around 10:54 p.m. on Monday.

The victims told police that a man stole a gray Honda Odyssey from the lot and drove off.

Police scoured the area, calling in a helicopter to assist in the search.

A few minutes after police had responded, a caller told them he’d found unattended children in the area of Ordnance Road and Route 10 in Glen Burnie.

They are still looking for the 2000 gray Honda Odyssey with a Maryland tag, 2EP9754.

According to police, the van has front-end and rear damage.

The suspect was described as an older Black male, bald with no facial hair. At the time of the incident, he was dressed in black.

If you can police in their investigation, call (410) 222-6135.

