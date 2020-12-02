Glen Burnie bowling alley manager attacked by 8 men who refused to wear masks, police say

A Glen Burnie bowling alley manager was attacked by eight men after he kicked them out for refusing to wear masks, according to police.

READ MORE: Woman without mask commands ‘demon’ customers to leave grocery store aisle until she’s done shopping

Anne Arundel County police responded to Bowl America on Ritchie Highway around 7:15 p.m. Saturday evening.

Investigators say the manager asked several men to leave the bowling alley after they refused to wear masks.

READ MORE: ‘I’m not doing it’: Man refusing to wear mask inside Costco kicked out of store

The state of Maryland has issued an order saying everyone must wear masks at an establishment – whether they’re indoors or outdoors – in an effort to slow the spread of the resurgent novel coronavirus.

The manager took the eight men outside, but when they left the building, they attacked him.

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

One man reportedly punched the manager, knocking him down, while the others hit and kicked him while he was on the ground.

When a bowling alley employee came out to help the manager, he was also attacked.

The suspects ran away before police arrived.

If you have any information regarding the incident, call police at (410) 222-6135.

WATCH LIVE ON YOUR MOBILE DEVICE



