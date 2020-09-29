Anne Arundel County police ask for help finding missing 87-year-old

article

Anne Arundel County police are asking for the public’s help as they search for an 87-year-old who disappeared after going to a Pasadena grocery store on Monday.

James Monroe Anders never returned home after running an errand at the store at 4315 Mountain Road.

He is 5-foot-9 and has white hair and blue eyes.

At the time of his disappearance, Anders was driving a gray 1992 Buick Roadmaster with plates reading BB4056.

He may be traveling between Maryland and Pennsylvania.

If you see Anders, call 911 immediately.

