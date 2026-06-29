2 boys drown in separate weekend incidents in Anne Arundel County

The Brief Two boys drowned in separate incidents at residential pools in Anne Arundel County over the weekend. Both boys were pronounced dead at the hospital. First responders are urging families to take extra precautions during the holiday week, with temperatures expected in the 100s.



Two young children were killed in Anne Arundel County over the weekend in two separate drowning incidents in residential pools.

What we know:

The first incident was on Saturday, June 27, at a home in Brooklyn Park. The second drowning happened the following day, at a home in Pasadena.

In both cases, first responders found a young boy had drowned. Both boys died at the hospital.

What we don't know:

Neither of the boys who died have been identified.

What you can do:

Anne Arundel County officials said these two cases "and the upcoming rise in heat this week highlight the importance of water and pool safety."

Temperatures across the region are expected to be near or above 100 degrees this week.

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They recommend installing fencing with self-latching gates, keeping safety equipment like a life ring, reach pole and first aid kit on the pool deck and enrolling children in swimming lessons.

County fire officials also say to "never swim alone or allow children to swim alone without an adult present."