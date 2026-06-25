The East Coast heat dome: What to expect and why it’s dangerous

The Brief A massive heat dome is projected to bring dangerous, near-100°F temperatures and high humidity to the Mid-Atlantic ahead of the 4th of July holiday. Extreme heat is the deadliest weather phenomenon in the U.S., and slow overnight cooling will offer little physical relief during this prolonged stretch. Forecasters are monitoring potential "ridge rider" thunderstorms that could bring damaging winds and rain, threatening to disrupt upcoming America 250 celebrations in D.C.



The FOX 5 Weather Team is becoming increasingly confident that a massive "heat dome" will expand across the eastern half of the United States next week.

This system is set to bring a prolonged stretch of intense, above-normal temperatures and potentially dangerous conditions to the Mid-Atlantic.

Whenever a summer heat wave is on the horizon, a common refrain is, "Well, it’s summer—it’s supposed to be hot!" While it’s true that high temperatures are no stranger to late June and early July, that doesn't make extreme heat any less hazardous.

Did you know? Extreme heat is actually the deadliest weather phenomenon in the United States, claiming more lives annually than hurricanes, tornadoes, thunderstorms and flooding combined. Because extended periods of high heat place immense stress on the human body, it can severely aggravate underlying medical issues.

With this in mind, the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center has issued a high-confidence warning for hazardous heat building across the East ahead of the 4th of July holiday.

What exactly is a heat dome?

Dig deeper:

A heat dome develops when a powerful area of high pressure settles over a region, essentially acting as a lid on the atmosphere.

The Mechanism: Air beneath this high-pressure ridge sinks and compresses, warming rapidly as it descends.

The Result: This trapped air creates consecutive days of baking, stagnant weather with limited cloud cover. For those stuck directly under the center of the high, it also means very low chances of cooling rain or thunderstorms.

The local outlook: DC and the Mid-Atlantic

Local perspective:

For the Washington region, this setup guarantees multiple afternoons in the 90s, likely peaking in the mid-to-upper 90s and hitting 100°F at its worst. When you factor in the moisture, heat index values will easily push well into the triple digits.

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Unfortunately, the nighttime hours will offer little relief. High humidity will cause slow, sluggish cooling each evening, keeping overnight lows trapped between 70°F and 80°F throughout most of the heat wave. The absolute peak of the heat is expected around Wednesday and Thursday, where temperatures could top 100°F in parts of the D.C. metro area.

Monitoring the perimeter: 'Ridge riders'

Dig deeper:

As we head into the latter half of the heat wave and the high pressure begins to weaken, we will need to watch out for a weather phenomenon known as "ridge riders."

Because the core of a heat dome suppresses storm development directly beneath it, clusters of thunderstorms often form along its northern and eastern edges where the atmosphere is less stable. These storm complexes literally "ride" around the perimeter of the dome, capable of traveling hundreds of miles and packing a punch with damaging winds, frequent lightning and torrential rainfall.

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Whether these ridge riders hit the DMV depends entirely on the exact positioning of the heat dome:

Scenario A (South & West): If the ridge centers itself further south and west, the Washington region will sit right on the edge of the dome, increasing our chances for periodic, severe thunderstorm complexes.

Scenario B (Directly Overhead): If the ridge shifts directly over us, storm chances drop significantly, but the heat will become even more intense.

4th of July weekend & 'America 250'

Big picture view:

Looking ahead to the holiday weekend, extended forecast models indicate that the heat is here to stay across much of the East. While long-range details are always subject to change, current guidance favors mid-90s temperatures paired with stifling humidity for Independence Day.

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Because the heat dome is expected to be past its peak and weakening by July 4, the primary question for holiday planners is whether thunderstorms will disrupt the massive America 250 celebrations planned for downtown D.C.

Very early indications suggest that pop-up afternoon and evening thunderstorms are entirely possible. However, it is still too early to accurately predict how isolated or widespread they will be.

What's next:

The Fox 5 Weather Team will continue to track this shifting system and keep you updated as the holiday draws near.