The Brief Warm and humid Friday. Afternoon showers and isolated storms possible. Weekend stays warm with a few thunderstorms.



A warm and humid Friday is ahead for the Washington, D.C. region, with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s and a chance for afternoon showers and scattered thunderstorms.

What we know:

Clouds will build through the first half of the day with a few early showers possible. Skies should gradually clear by evening, leaving mostly dry conditions for the Commanders game. Humidity stays high, and scattered storms may still develop, though heavier rain is expected to remain south of the Potomac, keeping most of the region drier with only an occasional storm.

The weekend starts on a mostly dry note. Saturday may bring a stray afternoon shower, but no widespread rain is expected. By Sunday, humid air could spark a few thunderstorms by late morning, potentially affecting afternoon plans.

Temperatures will reach the upper 80s both days with warm and humid conditions.

The new workweek begins with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ DC weather: Warm, humid Friday with chance of isolated thunderstorms