USPP officer hit by vehicle in Southeast DC, suspect on the run

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The Brief A suspect assaulted a U.S. Park Police officer in Southeast, according to the department. The suspect ran into Prince George's County and was never located. Officials thought they'd tracked down to a home, but after a standoff, the suspect wasn't located.



U.S. Park Police are searching for the suspect they said hit an officer in Southeast Washington, D.C.

What we know:

It happened just before 4 p.m. in the 5000 block of Benning Road, SE. According to the USPP, an officer was tracking a suspect in the area, when the suspect hit the officer with their vehicle before running off on foot.

The chase for the suspect led police into Prince George's County, where officers thought they tracked down the suspect to a home.

The search prompted a large police presence and apparent standoff in the area of Gunther Street and Southern Avenue, but officers were unable to locate the suspect.

What we don't know:

Police did not provide any information about the suspect.

Dig deeper:

The officer who was hit was not injured, police said.