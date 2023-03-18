Anne Arundel County detective suspended after DUI arrest

Anne Arundel County Detective I. Preece has been suspended following a car crash in Severna Park Friday evening.

On March 17, police responded to a car hitting a sign near Ritchie Highway and Jones Road Station. Preece, the driver, was placed under arrest and charged with Driving Under the Influence and other related traffic charges, according to police.

Preece, a 15-year veteran of the Anne Arundel County Police Department, is suspended with pay pending an investigation by the Office of Professional Standards.