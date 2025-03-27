Anne Arundel County deputy sheriff arrested for alleged sexual abuse of minor

The Brief Anne Arundel deputy sheriff arrested for alleged 2016 sexual abuse of a minor. Suspect Anthony Nickoles, 42, was taken into custody in Annapolis on March 26. Investigation ongoing; charges unrelated to his law enforcement role.



An Anne Arundel County deputy sheriff has been arrested and charged with allegedly sexually abusing a minor in 2016, authorities said.

Anne Arundel deputy sheriff charged with sexual abuse

What we know:

Anthony Nickoles, 42, of Pasadena, was taken into custody on March 26 in Annapolis. The investigation began earlier this month after the Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office reported the allegations to the county’s police department.

Nickoles faces multiple sexual abuse charges. Officials confirmed the allegations are unrelated to his duties as a law enforcement officer. The investigation remains ongoing.