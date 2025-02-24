Anne Arundel County cyber incident closes buildings Monday

The Brief Cyber incident closes County buildings in Anne Arundel; employees to work remotely or report as instructed. Senior Activity Centers open, but AARP tax preparation closed; normal operations for Public Library and Public Schools. Full impact of the incident still being determined.



An ongoing cyber incident in Anne Arundel County forced leaders to close County buildings on Monday.

"The county is taking precautionary measures to ensure the safety of our systems," officials said in a news release. "This includes limiting access to the internet and some systems until we are able to return to full operations."

Remote work and essential reporting during cyber incident

County officials say telework-eligible employees are expected to work remotely using Google or internet-based systems.

Emergency and essential employees are required to report to work at their regular times after coordinating with their supervisors. Officials say all employees should check with their supervisors to verify applicable work assignments based on IT systems accessibility.

Officials say the full scope of impact is still being determined.

Libraries, schools maintain normal operations

Anne Arundel County Services and Operations Status Updates

Senior Activity Centers are open, but AARP tax preparation is closed.

The Department of Aging and Disabilities’ two Customer Service Centers are closed; however, dedicated staff will answer the customer service phone lines 410-222-4257 (Information and Assistance) and 410-222-3500 (Veterans Services Coordination Center).

All Department of Recreation and Parks amenities, including regional parks, will be open.

All County recycling centers and the Landfill will be closed.

Normal curbside collections will continue as scheduled.

The incident did not impact Anne Arundel County Public Library or Anne Arundel County Public Schools, which will operate normally.