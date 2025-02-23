Cyber incident impacting public services in Anne Arundel County

article

The Brief Some Anne Arundel County public services are down due to an external cyber incident. 911 and 311 remain operational, and Annapolis is not impacted. Officials say the incident could last several days, with no set recovery timeline. The county is working with cybersecurity experts to assess the impact and restore services safely.



Some public services are currently down in Anne Arundel County due to a "cyber incident," and officials say they are actively working to address the issues and restore full access as quickly as possible.

Anne Arundel County public services down

What we know:

The county confirmed that 911 services remain operational for emergencies, as well as 311 for reporting concerns about county services.

Annapolis, meanwhile, is not currently experiencing any service interruptions.

The county says it is working closely with the Office of Information Technology, public safety officials, and cybersecurity experts to investigate the cyber incident that originated externally.

As of 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 23, 2025, county officials have implemented precautionary measures, including limiting Internet access to safeguard systems while recovery efforts continue.

Cybersecurity specialists have indicated that the incident could span several days, with no clear timeline for when full-service restoration will occur.

County officials are actively engaging with each department to assess their operational needs during this period of disruption and ensure the continued delivery of essential services.

What we don't know:

It's currently unclear which public services have been impacted. The county has not revealed the departments or agencies that have been affected by the cyber incident.

While the full extent of the impact is still being assessed, officials are committed to providing timely updates as new information emerges.

FOX 5 has contacted Anne Arundel County officials for further clarification.