Annapolis police officer charged with misconduct in office

Criminal charges have been brought against an Annapolis police officer who was reportedly closing cases assigned to him without conducting proper investigations and without requisite supervisor approval.

According to police, Corporal Gwynne Tavel’s supervisor recognized the series of closed cases and reported it to command on July 22, 2020. An internal investigation was immediately launched.

Tavel’s police powers were suspended and he was placed on administrative duty during the investigation.

Police say the investigation resulted in "sustained findings related to improper investigations. All of the victims have been contacted and the cases reopened."

Tavel was criminally charged with misconduct in office in connection with the investigation on Wednesday. He will remain suspended from duty until criminal proceedings have concluded.

"We found this internally. Annapolis Police assures residents that officers are here to protect and serve, and with this case, we have an officer who failed to live up to his oath of office," said Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson. "He will be held to account."