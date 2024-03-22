Annandale man arrested after pointing laser at Fairfax County police helicopter
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Authorities have arrested and charged a man for pointing a laser at a Fairfax County police helicopter.
The suspect has been identified as 30-year-old Elia Massis of Annandale. Massis has been arrested and charged with one count of interfering with the operation of an aircraft and one count of pointing a laser pointer at a law enforcement officer. He has since been released on an unsecured bond.
Officers arrived in the area of the 4100 blk of Medford Drive in Annandale, in response to a subject that was pointing a laser pointer at our helicopter on March 13 at approximately 1:00 a.m. Officials say the helicopter was circling the area in reference to an unrelated burglary investigation when it was struck with a laser. The flight crew directed officers to the location and identified the man responsible for pointing the laser.
