Annandale man arrested after allegedly trying to lure child into car at bus stop

The Brief An Annandale man was arrested after police say he attempted to lure a child waiting at their bus stop into his car. The suspect has been identified as 45-year-old Hugo Perez Soliz. Anyone with additional information on the suspect or this incident is asked to call Fairfax County Police.



A man is in custody after police say he attempted to lure a child into a car in Annandale on Tuesday.

What we know:

Fairfax County police say their officers were called to the 3400 block of Hemlock Drive in Annandale just after 8:45 a.m. on June 3 for a report of a suspicious person.

The officers were told that while a child was waiting for the school bus near Wadsworth Court and Little River Turnpike, a man drove up in a Black Subaru and attempted to persuade the child to get into his vehicle.

The child ran to a trusted adult near the bus stop, who took a picture of the vehicle before it left the area.

Police say the victim got onto their bus and also reported the incident to a school official later in the day, who then notified police.

Patrol officers and detectives responded and were able to obtain security footage of the incident.

Detectives quickly identified the man as Hugo Perez Soliz, 45, as the suspect. He was found in the area and taken into custody.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

What's next:

Perez Soliz was taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center and charged with attempted abduction. He is being held on no bond.