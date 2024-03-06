Annandale dad charged after 4-month-old baby dies with narcotics in system: police

A man has been arrested for the death of his four-month-old baby, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

The baby died in June 2023 but the child’s father was not charged until March 5, 2024.

Police say at 9:10 a.m. on June 15, officers responded to a home in the 4200 block of Americana Drive in Annandale where they found the 4-month-old baby unresponsive.

The baby was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.

At the time of the call, the child was in the care of his father, 37-year-old Shane Frye.

Officers saw drug paraphernalia plainly visible inside of the home and after executing search warrants, they found Schedule I/II narcotics in the home and in Frye’s system.

Results from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s autopsy also showed that there were narcotics in the baby’s system.

On Tuesday, Frye was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter, felony child abuse and neglect, and two counts of possession of Schedule I/II Narcotics.

He is being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on no bond.