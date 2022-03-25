Man arrested after being caught on camera kicking dog in Northwest DC

A D.C. man faces an animal cruelty charge after video shows him kicking a small dog in Northwest.

Police say the incident happened on March 5, at the corner of McCarthur Boulevard and 48th street in the Foxhall Crescent neighborhood.

A business security camera recorded a man, later identified as 43-year-old Andrew Taylor, crossing the street then kicking the one-year-old Havapoo, named Winnie.

Winnie tried to dodge the kick, but was still hit. Her owner says the dog was shaken up, but did not suffer any injuries.

Fox 5’s Stephanie Ramirez spoke with the owner, Ann Freeman, who described the incident as horrific and traumatizing.

She says after the kick, she tried to chase the man down.

"I comforted Winnie for a minute and then I gave the leash to my husband and I went after him. You know, started to run after him. And my husband said please don’t do that. You know you shouldn’t do that. So I came back," Freeman tells Fox 5.

Freeman says she had no idea there was actual video of the incident, until this past weekend, when someone posted it on the Nextdoor app trying to get this man captured.

Police arrested Taylor in Northwest D.C. earlier this week. MPD officers say they recognized Taylor from prior interactions with him.

Taylor is charged with Second Degree Cruelty to Animals.

Court documents reveal that Taylor has been arrested 3 times this year for unrelated crimes. In January, Taylor was accused of an unprovoked assault on a jogger and destroying property at a Wawa store in Northwest D.C. Then, last week he was arrested by U.S. Secret Service members for smearing feces outside of an embassy.

Online court records show a Court history for Taylor that appears to date back to 2009.