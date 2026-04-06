Sky trade Angel Reese to Dream for draft picks

article

The Brief The Chicago Sky have traded Angel Reese to the Atlanta Dream in exchange for two future first-round draft picks. Reese averaged a double-double during her time in Chicago and was a key contributor after being drafted in 2024. The move gives the Sky five first-round picks over the next three seasons as they reshape their roster.



Chicago Sky star Angel Reese has been traded to the Atlanta Dream in exchange for draft picks.

What we know:

General Manager Jeff Pagliocca announced the team acquired two first-round draft picks for the 23-year-old Reese.

"Angel has achieved many record-breaking milestones in her first two years in the WNBA and has been a competitive force for the Sky," Pagliocca said in a statement. "We are thankful for her many important contributions to this league and this game, and we know she will continue to have a big impact on the court and beyond. We wish Angel all the best in her next chapter."

The Sky will receive two first-round picks from the Dream in 2027 and 2028 and swapped second-round picks with the team in 2028.

In total, the Sky will have five first-round picks across the next three seasons.

By the numbers:

Reese was drafted by the Sky as the seventh overall pick in 2024. She averaged 14 points and 12.9 rebounds per game during her two seasons in Chicago, making the All-Star team in both years.

What's next:

The Sky will tip off their regular season on the road against the Portland Fire on May 9.