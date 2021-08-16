Analysis: 'No Vaccine No Service' decisions explained

A 'No Vaccine, No Service' policy is being adopted by a growing number of restaurants in the country -- and right here at home -- as the COVID-19 delta variant fuels a rise in cases in the U.S.

But it doesn't stop only at restaurants.

Bars, gyms and even an aesthetic surgery practice have implemented the policy as well.

D.C. plastic surgeon, Dr. Troy Pittman, and chef and owner at 1310 Kitchen and Bar, Jenn Crovato, joined us now with more on their decision to close their doors to unvaccinated customers.

