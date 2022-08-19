Amtrak hiring for more than 4000 jobs

Amtrak is planning to fill more than 4,000 open jobs by hosting a series of career fairs across the country – including some in the Washington, D.C. region.

Officials say the company is hiring in the areas of project management, finance, technology, onboard services, electrical, and customer service.

They are hosting 54 hiring events - including the following virtual events:

"As we connect communities, economies and families, Amtrak employees have a significant opportunity to engage in truly meaningful project work," said Qiana Spain, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resource Officer at Amtrak, in a press released online. "As our recruitment teams pave the way to secure top talent across Amtrak, I am proud to lead such remarkable hiring efforts."

The starting pay rate for all onboard service crafts is $21.00 per hour.

Journeyman electricians start at $34.07 per hour. The company also offers hiring bonuses and relocation packages to fill critical positions.

Amtrak also has programs for paid internships and co-ops - for both undergrad and graduate students. They offer Apprenticeship Programs for those looking for entry level, skilled labor learning opportunities.

All Amtrak career opportunities and hiring events can be found online.