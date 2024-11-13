Amtrak Northeast service between New York and Washington, D.C., was experiencing delays after overhead power issues in Philadelphia caused a suspension of services, officials said. Train service has since resumed but it caused frustration for many riders Wednesday afternoon.

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Amtrak service between New York Penn Station (NYP) and New Haven (NHV) remains suspended in both directions due to a Bronx fire on Tuesday.

The fire began near Amtrak’s tracks in the Parkchester area, sending thick black smoke billowing into the sky and spread to a nearby Con Edison facility, igniting three parked cars.

Normal operations had initially been expected to resume around 2 p.m. today, but were pushed later as Amtrak crews are currently repairing damage to the tracks.

Amtrak officials said they are communicating directly with impacted customers regarding the service interruption and offering options to rebook travel plans.