Ammonia leak in Virginia sends 26 to hospital, four critically injured

An ammonia leak at a facility in Sterling has resulted in 26 people being hospitalized, with four in critical condition.

Officials say the incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 22000 block of Sous Vide Lane.

The Loudoun County Fire Department (LCFD) responded to a call at 8:47 p.m. reporting ammonia leaking from pipes at 22445 Sous Vide Lane, according to Laura Rinehart, the department's Public Information Officer.

Rinehart confirmed the leak and said that most of the affected individuals were employees of the building. In addition to those hospitalized, another 50 people are being evaluated on-site.

"Primarily, it is an inhalation hazard, so inhaling it is bad, getting it on your skin is bad. It's attracted to moisture, so you may get burns if it's on your skin," Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Travis Preau told reporters at the scene. "It was pure ammonia that was leaking in this building."

The incident has also led to road closures in the vicinity.

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) has reported that Moran Road at Broderick Drive is closed due to fire department activity and has advised the public to avoid the area.

Authorities are working to contain the leak and ensure the safety of the surrounding community. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.