An ammonia leak at a facility in Sterling has resulted in 33 people being hospitalized, with five in critical condition or serious condition.

The number of people rushed to area hospitals rose on Thursday morning. Authorities first responded to "Cuisine Solutions’" food processing facility on Sous Vide Lane in Sterling shortly after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

"[Okay] working with staff from inside, an ammonia leak on the relief valve, which is going to be on the exterior of the building where the two large tanks are on our side of the structure," a first responder could be heard saying over the dispatch radio recording site, "Open MHZ," "Currently not getting any readings but we can smell the ammonia from the doorway."

Loudoun authorities say the leak impacted the inside of the building and that those treated were employees.

Loudoun County and Fire declared a "Mass Casualty Incident," enabling them to also get help from Prince William, Fairfax, and the Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority’s fire departments. Dulles Airport is about a 10-minute drive away.

"Primarily, it is an inhalation hazard, so inhaling it is bad, getting it on your skin is bad. It's attracted to moisture, so you may get burns if it's on your skin," Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Travis Preau on scene Wednesday.

"It was pure ammonia that was leaking in this building," he added.

Image 1 of 12 ▼ Ammonia gas leak at Sterling food processing facility sends nearly 3 dozen to hospital

The Virginia Department of Health says a high enough concentration of ammonia gas can kill.

Thankfully, FOX 5 has not received any reports of deaths so far on Thursday morning.

The assistant fire chief told reporters, while they moved affected employees away from the facility to be treated, they did not have concern for anyone working or living nearby.

The assistant fire chief also said a faulty piece of equipment involved in this leak had been replaced after.

Security told FOX 5 food production has been temporarily halted. Some employees were turned away on Thursday morning.

Of the 33 people sent to area hospitals who are not in critical/serious condition, Loudoun Fire’s spokesperson tells FOX 5: 17 have serious but non-life-threatening injuries; another 11 people suffered minor injuries.

The fire department was not able to describe exactly what kind of injures were suffered but told reporters it’s likely respiratory involved.