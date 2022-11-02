Amid pushback from parents, PGCPS delays elementary school closures

Prince George’s County Public Schools CEO recommends delaying the closure of two elementary schools following public outcry.

On Wednesday, CEO Dr. Monica Goldson proposed adjustments to the Comprehensive School Boundary Initiative that would change boundaries in the district and close several schools.

The loudest outcry to the plans has been over the potential closure of Pointer Ridge Elementary in Bowie next year.

Goldson said she’s recommending both Pointer Ridge and Concord Elementary in District Heights close in 2024 instead — at the same time as Rose Valley Elementary in Fort Washington.

"I definitely want to keep fighting," said Pointer Ridge parent Sarah Kreel. "To me, this is another year to prove that we deserve to stay open."

Pointer Ridge PTA President Darius Hyman said he has mixed feelings but is staying hopeful.

"I felt it was a step in the right direction. I felt a sense of optimism," said Hyman after seeing the recommendations. "And it’s still not over with."

Ahead of a board of education vote on the boundary plans on Nov. 10, Goldson is also recommending that rising fifth and eighth-grade students impacted by boundary changes be allowed to stay at their current school for their final year. Siblings could also stay for that year, but parents would need to provide transportation.

In addition, Goldson is recommending eliminating boundary changes at 29 schools that would have impacted fewer than 20 students at each school.

"Feedback from families and staff members was essential to fine-tuning these recommendations," Dr. Goldson said in a news release. "While there is no perfect scenario, our hope is to present a plan that positions Prince George’s County Public Schools to address enrollment changes over the long term."

The school district says the boundary changes are necessary primarily to address severe overcrowding in schools in the northern part of the county.

"I think she made some good decisions leaving some kids in their schools where she could," Kreel said. "I just wish that she would’ve thought of our school and the parents’ complaints here."

Kreel and Hyman were part of a protest last week in front of the PGCPS administration building. They are planning to rally again on Thursday at 3 p.m.

Parents and students also spoke out at public hearings before the board. Hyman said he believes the outcry at least bought Pointer Ridge more time.

"I feel the community at large delayed this," he said. "I think the people, I think we came together and we need to continue to do so."

Raaheela Ahmed, the former school board member for that section of the county, has joined efforts to protest the closing.

"These revisions, although seemingly in good faith, still result in the closure of Pointer Ridge Elementary School. This is not what our community wants, and not what our students deserve," Ahmed said. "Closing schools, especially high-performing schools, should be off the table."