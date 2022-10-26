'Distraught' parents sound off on school closures in Prince George's Co.

Prince George’s County parents and community members spoke directly to district leaders Tuesday about possible school closures and changes to school boundaries.

The public hearing follows a protest Monday over the closure of Pointer Ridge Elementary in Bowie.

The district is considering a proposal, created with the help of a consulting firm, to address an influx in students districtwide and both overutilization and underutilization of various county schools.

The proposal would adjust school boundaries and close Pointer Ridge and Concord Elementary in District Heights next school year and Rose Valley Elementary in Fort Washington a year later.

About three dozen people spoke at the board’s virtual public hearing Tuesday and others wrote in their comments.

The majority spoke about the closure of Pointer Ridge.

"I’ve spoken to hundreds of families who are completely distraught," said Darius Hyman, Pointer Ridge PTA President.

"The community itself did not want this," Vennia Cox said. "You’re reaching this decision without us."

"I don’t want my school to close down," one young student said. "My school is a very great place."

Another woman said she heard PGCPS CEO Dr. Monica Goldson’s statement on FOX 5 and prayed the proposal was not already a done deal.

The board will discuss the proposal at its meeting Thursday and vote on Nov. 10.

In a statement, Dr. Goldson said she’ll be "thoughtful and equitable in making final determinations. Every child deserves to learn, work and play in the best environment possible."

Goldson said the work will ultimately create a "stronger PGCPS."

Other parents spoke generally about concerns over the boundary changes, including a few parents whose children would no longer be able to attend Whitehall Elementary — which is also in Bowie.

One woman spoke in favor of the proposal.