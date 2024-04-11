Here's how much Americans pay in taxes over their lifetime. And what you pay in DC, Maryland & Virginia
WASHINGTON - Everyone knows taxes are a big part of life. But a new report shows just how big. A new study by Self Financial says Americans will pay $524,625 in taxes throughout their lifetime.
That’s around a third of all estimated lifetime earnings – or 34.7% of an estimated $1,494,986 on various state and federal taxes.
Taxes paid on wages is where most of it will come from, the study says, with the average American paying $270,414 in a lifetime of income tax.
Property taxes will take off an additional $165,492 - on top of the purchase price and cost of upkeep.
Residents of New Jersey will pay the most in lifetime taxes at $987,117. Residents of West Virginia will pay the least amount, at $358,407.
How Much Tax Will Residents of Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia Pay Over Their Lifetime?
Washington, D.C. ranks second on the list with the average resident paying $884,820 in lifetime total taxes.
Maryland ranks tenth on the list with the average resident paying $655,454 in total lifetime taxes.
Virginia ranks 14 with the average resident paying $581,874 in total lifetime taxes.
"It is important to understand that this analysis accounts specifically for tax on income and specific expenditure categories: cars, homes, clothing, food/drink, entertainment, and personal care," Self Financial said. "Other potential expenditures that may cause taxes to be paid throughout an individual’s life are not included in this study."
The study also includes a state-by-state breakdown of the average lifetime earnings compared to estimated lifetime taxes, and the percentage of earnings that will go toward tax payments.
How Much Tax Will Americans Pay Over Their Lifetime?
1. New Jersey $987,117
2. D.C. $884,820
3. Connecticut $855,307
4. Massachusetts $816,700
5. New York $748,199
6. New Hampshire $722,610
7. Rhode Island $684,828
8. Illinois $665,286
9. California $659,224
10. Maryland $655,454
11. Vermont $651,434
12. Washington $631,249
13. Minnesota $589,066
14. Virginia $581,874
15. Maine $581,750
16. Wisconsin $562,204
17. Nebraska $546,354
18. Colorado $540,680
19. Pennsylvania $532,077
20. Texas $531,438
21. Kansas $525,482
22. Iowa $524,580
23. Hawaii $521,966
24. Oregon $521,500
25. Utah $493,368
26. Michigan $487,842
27. Mississippi $481,017
28. Arizona $470,554
29. Missouri $463,997
30. Ohio $453,333
31. North Carolina $450,446
32. Indiana $443,271
33. Nevada $440,737
34. Georgia $426,896
35. North Dakota $422,314
36. Idaho $420,886
37. South Carolina $416,183
38. Kentucky $411,333
39. Montana $406,829
40. Alaska $400,742
41. Wyoming $394,772
42. Delaware $392,091
43. Tennessee $390,663
44. Arkansas $381,758
45. South Dakota $380,130
46. New Mexico $379,638
47. Florida $377,379
48. Oklahoma $371,432
49. Alabama $360,053
50. Louisiana $358,611
51. West Virginia $358,407