Here's how much Americans pay in taxes over their lifetime. And what you pay in DC, Maryland & Virginia

Everyone knows taxes are a big part of life. But a new report shows just how big. A new study by Self Financial says Americans will pay $524,625 in taxes throughout their lifetime.

That’s around a third of all estimated lifetime earnings – or 34.7% of an estimated $1,494,986 on various state and federal taxes.

Taxes paid on wages is where most of it will come from, the study says, with the average American paying $270,414 in a lifetime of income tax.

Property taxes will take off an additional $165,492 - on top of the purchase price and cost of upkeep.

Residents of New Jersey will pay the most in lifetime taxes at $987,117. Residents of West Virginia will pay the least amount, at $358,407.

How Much Tax Will Residents of Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia Pay Over Their Lifetime?

Washington, D.C. ranks second on the list with the average resident paying $884,820 in lifetime total taxes.

Maryland ranks tenth on the list with the average resident paying $655,454 in total lifetime taxes.

Virginia ranks 14 with the average resident paying $581,874 in total lifetime taxes.

"It is important to understand that this analysis accounts specifically for tax on income and specific expenditure categories: cars, homes, clothing, food/drink, entertainment, and personal care," Self Financial said. "Other potential expenditures that may cause taxes to be paid throughout an individual’s life are not included in this study."

The study also includes a state-by-state breakdown of the average lifetime earnings compared to estimated lifetime taxes, and the percentage of earnings that will go toward tax payments.

How Much Tax Will Americans Pay Over Their Lifetime?

1. New Jersey $987,117

2. D.C. $884,820

3. Connecticut $855,307

4. Massachusetts $816,700

5. New York $748,199

6. New Hampshire $722,610

7. Rhode Island $684,828

8. Illinois $665,286

9. California $659,224

10. Maryland $655,454

11. Vermont $651,434

12. Washington $631,249

13. Minnesota $589,066

14. Virginia $581,874

15. Maine $581,750

16. Wisconsin $562,204

17. Nebraska $546,354

18. Colorado $540,680

19. Pennsylvania $532,077

20. Texas $531,438

21. Kansas $525,482

22. Iowa $524,580

23. Hawaii $521,966

24. Oregon $521,500

25. Utah $493,368

26. Michigan $487,842

27. Mississippi $481,017

28. Arizona $470,554

29. Missouri $463,997

30. Ohio $453,333

31. North Carolina $450,446

32. Indiana $443,271

33. Nevada $440,737

34. Georgia $426,896

35. North Dakota $422,314

36. Idaho $420,886

37. South Carolina $416,183

38. Kentucky $411,333

39. Montana $406,829

40. Alaska $400,742

41. Wyoming $394,772

42. Delaware $392,091

43. Tennessee $390,663

44. Arkansas $381,758

45. South Dakota $380,130

46. New Mexico $379,638

47. Florida $377,379

48. Oklahoma $371,432

49. Alabama $360,053

50. Louisiana $358,611

51. West Virginia $358,407

