American University to hold online commencement amid COVID-19 outbreak

As schools at every level continue to endure closures amid the spreading coronavirus pandemic, American University says it will not cancel its May 2020 commencement.

Instead, the school will hold an online commencement, and plans on having a dedicated ceremony in December 2020.

Earlier in the month, the school moved all of its classes to an online format.

According to American University, 18 cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in members of the campus community, although 17 of those cases are off-campus.

The D.C. region is currently struggling to come to grips with COVID-19.

As of Monday, there were 2,834 cases in the District, Maryland, and Virginia.