American University student found dead in his off-campus DC residence

An American University student was found dead in his off-campus residence in the District Thursday.

"It is with deep sadness that the Office of Campus Life informs the AU community of the death of Eli Weinstock, a sophomore at the School of Communications from Columbus, Ohio," the school said in a statement to community yesterday. "Eli passed away yesterday at his off-campus residence in Washington, D.C."

"We extend our sympathy to Eli's family and friends and those in the AU community who knew him," the school's statement continued. "The physical separation of our community makes it hard to mourn together, and we know this compounds the difficulty during this painful time. Eli was a young person of great talent and promise. Many are profoundly touched by his loss."

The school said they are cooperating with authorities and no other details are known at this time. ". Our hearts go out to the family and we are working to support them and our community at this difficult moment," the school said.

Any students seeking support can call crisis intervention services 24 hours a day at 202-885-7879. Faculty and staff may access support through the Faculty and Staff Assistance Program by calling 202-885-2593.