American Cruise Lines could be first to resume travel post-coronavirus

While prominent cruise lines like Royal Caribbean and Carnival might not be resuming travel after the coronavirus shutdown until Aug. 1, American Cruise Lines is aiming to get back on the water by the end of June.

According to Cruise Industry News, the smaller riverboat cruise line plans to have two ships back in service at 75 percent capacity. The American Song will sail on the Columbia and Snake Rivers, and the American Harmony plans to cruise down the Mississippi.

RELATED: Video shows how quickly COVID-19 can spread in buffet-style restaurant setting

American Cruise Lines plans to reopen Alaska cruises this summer and debut its third riverboat, the American Jazz, in September.

The American Harmony typically has a capacity of 190 guests, while Royal Caribbean and Carnival ships have space for several thousand guests under normal circumstances.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Advertisement

The company has released a coronavirus operating protocol plan in an effort to reopen which includes independent HVAC systems in each room, touchless check-in, PPE availability for guests and crew, and hourly sanitation.

Cruise ships were arguably hit hardest amid coronavirus, being one of the early carriers of the virus and impacted by restricted travel. According to Forbes, the $45 billion industry dropped more than 80 percent in cruise line shares since the beginning of the pandemic.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

American Cruise Lines did not respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINES