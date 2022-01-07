Ambulance stolen from Carroll Co. Hospital; suspect in custody after pursuit

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect who stole an ambulance Thursday from the Carroll Hospital Center in Westminster, MD.

Police responded to a call regarding an ambulance being stolen at approximately 12:14 p.m. According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and troopers from the Maryland State Police located the stolen ambulance on RT 32 in the area of Knox Court.

The suspect, however, proceeded to drive south on Rt 32, eventually striking a Maryland State Police vehicle and a Carroll County Sheriff’s Office vehicle, which authorities say was pushed into a parked car from the impact.

The ambulance eventually stopped near the Gamber and Community Fire Company, and at approximately 12:30 p.m., the suspect was taken into custody.

The driver, who was not the original patient from the Baltimore County ambulance, was initially taken to Carroll Hospital Center to be evaluated. There were no injuries reported as a result of the collision. The Sheriff’s Office said charges are still pending in the case.