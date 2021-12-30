Road rage incident caught on camera highlights dangers of reckless driving: VDOT

A road rage incident caught on camera is being used by Virginia Department of Transportation officials to highlight the dangers of reckless driving.

Video of the incident tweeted by VDOT shows two vehicles driving at highway speeds when the driver of the car appears to break-check the driver of a pickup truck. The driver of the truck then races around the car, drives on the shoulder of the highway and cuts off the other driver forcing them to swerve out of their lane.

"Dude, enough," VDOT officials tweeted. "Crashes happen when drivers make a choice to do dangerous things."

"It’s almost 2022. Grow up already," they added.

It’s not clear when or where the incident happened.