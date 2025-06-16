Virginia State Police issue AMBER Alert issued for 4-year-old boy last seen in Norfolk

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Virginia State Police are searching for a 4-year-old allegedly abducted from Norfolk Monday morning.

Authorities say they believe the child was taken just before noon.

What we know:

Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse have issued an AMBER Alert on behalf of the Norfolk Police Department, for a child abduction.

Police say 4-year-old Kia Foreman was taken from the 900 block of East Liberty Street around 11:40 a.m.

Foreman is described as a Black child with black hair and brown eyes, approximately 3' 6", weighing 40 lbs.

He as last seen wearing red Crocs, blue shorts, grey True Religion T-shirt.

The suspect:

Foreman is believed to have been abducted by Tyli Nekah Scott.

Scott is a 27-year-old Black man with black hair in small braids, and brown eyes. He's believed to be 6' 1", and weighs about 173 lbs. He was last seen wearing khakis, a plaid shirt and a ski mask.

The pair were last seen on foot.

For further information, contact the Norfolk Police Department at 757-664-7000 or click here.