AMBER Alert canceled after 4-year-old Virginia girl found safe, suspect in custody: police
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - An AMBER Alert issued by the Virginia State Police on behalf of the Newport News Police Department has been canceled after a 4-year-old girl who was reportedly abducted was found safe Wednesday night.
Police say Autumn Williams has been safely located. Meanwhile, Eliejah Chalid Hasani Williams is now in custody.
