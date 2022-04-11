Amber Alert canceled: 12-year-old Carroll County boy found unharmed; father taken into custody

Maryland State Police say a 12-year-old Carroll County boy at the center of an Amber Alert has been found safe and unharmed.

Authorities say Maxx Riley Geiger was located Tuesday morning.

The Amber Alert that was issued Monday has been canceled. Maxx had last been seen on April 8 in Hampstead, Maryland when he was picked up from school, authorities say. Police told FOX 5 Monday that they believed this was a custody issue and did not think Maxx was in danger.

Maxx’s father, Christopher Geiger was taken into custody for a medical evaluation, police say. Charges against him are pending in this case.