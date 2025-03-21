Amanda Chase Discusses Gubernatorial Run and Key Issues on 'The Final 5'

Virginia voters are preparing to head to the polls later this year to elect a new governor, and the Republican primary field is growing. Former Virginia State Senator Amanda Chase joined Jim Lokay on The Final 5 to discuss her campaign, the push to collect signatures, and the key issues she believes will drive voters in November.

Chase explained her motivation for entering the race, citing strong support from voters who backed her in her 2021 gubernatorial bid. "I received a number of phone calls from folks across Virginia, a lot of folks who support President Trump," Chase said. "They trust me. I served them in the State Senate as a strong conservative voice they could count on."

As for the topics guiding voters? "People are concerned about inflation. They're concerned about the value of their dollar. What we have seen over the last 30 days, which is different than we have seen for over a decade, is that we see Trump 2.0, who has gone in over the past 30 days with DOGE and Elon Musk, they have waste, fraud, abuse, and downright theft of politicians and bureaucrats in Washington."

A former two-term Senator, Chase sought the Republican nomination for governor in 2021, but finished third in a crowd topped by now-Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

"Governor Youngkin has done a way better job than what we have seen from our Democrat governors on the left. He’s been the red brick wall we needed," she said, adding that his leadership has prevented Democratic-led initiatives like gun control and ranked-choice voting from advancing.

Chase is no stranger to controversy. Democrats in the Virginia Senate, joined by a handful of Republicans, censured her in 2021 for her belief in President Trump's debunked claims of election fraud. She has maintained that election integrity efforts would be central to her campaign.

"People know that I represent the issues that are important to them," she stated. "Whether we're talking about protecting folks' Second Amendment rights, ensuring fair and transparent elections, or addressing inflation, these are concerns that matter to Virginians."

In the Republican race, Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears says she's collected enough signatures to make the GOP ballot. Both Chase and another candidate, former Delegate Dave LaRock, have until April 3 to submit the 10,000 signatures needed to make the June primary.

Discussing her potential opponent, Chase referenced polling data and concerns about the presumed Republican nominee's campaign struggles. "I saw the polling; we're down double digits. I heard there were some issues with our presumed Republican nominee’s campaign going through three campaign teams in a matter of weeks," she said. "I want to make sure we have the best Republican candidate to take on Abigail Spanberger this fall. I believe I am that candidate."