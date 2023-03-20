Amanda Bynes placed on psychiatric hold: report

If you or a loved one are struggling with mental health, help is available. Free and confidential emotional support is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by calling the crisis help line at 1-800-273-8255. You can also text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).

LOS ANGELES - Amanda Bynes has reportedly been placed on a psychiatric hold after she was found naked walking the streets of downtown Los Angeles Sunday.

TMZ reports Bynes was seen walking in the DTLA area without any clothes on before she flagged a car down and apparently told the driver she was "coming down from a psychotic episode."

Bynes herself called 911, the publication reported.

Law enforcement told TMZ Bynes was taken to a nearby police station where she was placed on a psychiatric hold under the direction of a mental health team.

Amanda Bynes is seen on August 25, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

It does not appear Bynes suffered any injuries.

It's unclear at this time how long Bynes will be hospitalized. A California 5150 hold lasts 72 hours from the time a person is escorted from their location by the police or other services to a psychiatric hospital.

Bynes has mostly stayed out of the spotlight since her years-long conservatorship was terminated last March. The decision came after the actress filed for her conservatorship to end in late February.

"Amanda is excited and looking forward to living independently," her attorney previously told Fox News Digital in a statement after confirming the actress wanted to end her conservatorship.

Bynes was placed under a conservatorship in August 2013. The decision by a judge gave her mother, Lynn Bynes, legal control of her finances among other things.

The legal move followed a series of public events that ended with Bynes being hospitalized after allegedly starting a small fire in a driveway, according to Page Six .

Amanda Bynes attends the Michael Costello and Style PR Capsule Collection launch party on July 23, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images) Expand

Bynes submitted a status report regarding her health to the Ventura County Superior Court in September and the document was approved by a California court. The actress' lawyer clarified at the time that Bynes' conservatorship could end when it was "no longer convenient" for the star.

Bynes had previously received treatment in several rehabilitation centers. The actress graduated with an associate's degree from California's Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in 2019.

FOX News contributed to this report.

