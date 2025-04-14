Alligator reportedly spotted in Maryland

A FOX 5 viewer shared video of what appears to be an alligator in a small pond in Germantown.

The animal was spotted Sunday at the SoccerPlex in Germantown.

"My wife and I both saw it going under and coming back up and started moving," said FOX 5 viewer Osman Assefi.

Animal services was contacted Sunday evening.

As to whether or not it really is an alligator?

"I guess the final determination is in the hand of the animal control people," said Assefi.