AllCare Urgent Care setting up coronavirus drive-through test sites in DC, Maryland, Virginia

After a successful pilot program, an area urgent care company is setting up drive-through coronavirus test sites in the DMV today.

Beginning today, patients who’ve been evaluated via telemedecine will be able to use drive-through test locations set up by AllCare Family Medicine & Urgent Care.

They say doctors from AllCare will provide counseling, and use CDC guidelines to determine whether someone should be tested.

Those who do need testing will be able to drive through AllCare parking lots weekdays from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 1 p.m. at these locations and times:

Testing Locations:

AllCare of Rhode Island Ave.

1710 Rhode Island Ave, Washington, DC, 20036

Alexandria Immediate Care

Advertisement

6020 Richmond Hwy, Suite 102, Alexandria, VA, 22303

AllCare of Ellicott City

9396 Baltimore Nat'l Pk, Ellicott City, MD, 21042