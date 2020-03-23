Expand / Collapse search

AllCare Urgent Care setting up coronavirus drive-through test sites in DC, Maryland, Virginia

WASHINGTON - After a successful pilot program, an area urgent care company is setting up drive-through coronavirus test sites in the DMV today.

Beginning today, patients who’ve been evaluated via telemedecine will be able to use drive-through test locations set up by AllCare Family Medicine & Urgent Care.

They say doctors from AllCare will provide counseling, and use CDC guidelines to determine whether someone should be tested.

Those who do need testing will be able to drive through AllCare parking lots weekdays from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 1 p.m. at these locations and times:

Testing  Locations:  

AllCare  of  Rhode  Island  Ave. 

1710  Rhode  Island  Ave,  Washington,  DC,  20036 

Alexandria  Immediate  Care 

6020  Richmond  Hwy,  Suite  102,  Alexandria,  VA,  22303 

AllCare  of  Ellicott  City 

9396  Baltimore  Nat'l  Pk,  Ellicott  City,  MD,  21042 