All second dose vaccination clinics scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday canceled in Anne Arundel County

All COVID-19 second dose vaccination clinics scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday will be canceled in Anne Arundel County due to the lack of vaccine arrival from the Maryland Department of Health.

The Anne Arundel County Department of Health announced Monday that 7,000 second-dose vaccines have been delayed over the past two weeks.

County health officials say the deliveries are expected to arrive later this week.

Individuals with prescheduled second dose appointments will receive a notification via email and voice messages and will be offered appointments for Saturday, February 13.

Those unable to reschedule for Saturday will be provided upcoming clinic appointments by the Department of Health.

First dose vaccine clinics are unaffected by this delay, according to health officials.