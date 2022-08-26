All clear at Howard University following bomb threat investigation

An all clear was given at Howard University after an overnight bomb threat investigation.

D.C. police received the threat just after 2:35 a.m. targeting the East and West Towers on the campus.

In a tweet, the University's Department of Public Safety said, "The university has been in contact with federal officials assigned to the investigation of similar threats made against Howard and other historically Black institutions."

"This is terrorism, and it must stop," said Howard University President, Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick in a statement Friday. Frederick said this is the eight bomb threat against the university this year and the second this week.

No injuries were reported.