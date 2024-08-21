Algal blooms in parts of Potomac River trigger warning for pet owners

Maryland health officials are advising pet owners to keep their animals out of the water along parts of the Potomac River after algal blooms were detected.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources says algae mats, described as algae that has the appearance of mats of fine, green cotton, were detected in the river at the North Branch near Cumberland, and in the area from below Williamsport to Riley's Lock.

These algae mats, found along shorelines, attached to rocks or plants, or floating downstream, can be harmful if ingested by animals. Officials advise keeping pets out of these parts of the water until further notice.

Cyanobacteria blooms, which can produce harmful toxins, are common in fresh water and can cause severe illness or death in pets and livestock within hours of ingestion.