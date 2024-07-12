Expand / Collapse search

Algae mats detected in Potomac River, pet owners warned on dangers

By
Published  July 12, 2024 1:59pm EDT
Maryland
FOX 5 DC

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Maryland officials have detected algae mats in the Potomac River.

The Maryland Departments of Agriculture, Environment, Health, and Natural Resources advise the public that algae mats detected in the Potomac River from below Williamsport to Riley Lock, could be harmful to animals when ingested. Pet owners are advised to keep their animals out of the water in this area until further notice. 

Related

FBI issues new bank jugging warning
article

FBI issues new bank jugging warning

The FBI has issued a new warning, now also alerting people to an increasingly alarming crime trend called jugging.

Image 1 of 2

Potomac River Algae Mats 

The algae has the appearance of mats of fine, green cotton, and can be found along the shoreline, attached to rocks or plants, on the bottom or floating downstream.
Monitoring will continue, and the public will be advised when conditions improve.