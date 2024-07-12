Algae mats detected in Potomac River, pet owners warned on dangers
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Maryland officials have detected algae mats in the Potomac River.
The Maryland Departments of Agriculture, Environment, Health, and Natural Resources advise the public that algae mats detected in the Potomac River from below Williamsport to Riley Lock, could be harmful to animals when ingested. Pet owners are advised to keep their animals out of the water in this area until further notice.
Image 1 of 2
▼
Potomac River Algae Mats
The algae has the appearance of mats of fine, green cotton, and can be found along the shoreline, attached to rocks or plants, on the bottom or floating downstream.
Monitoring will continue, and the public will be advised when conditions improve.