Expand / Collapse search

Algae bloom in Reston lake identified as potentially harmful

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 12:40PM
Virginia
FOX 5 DC

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - The Reston Association issues a warning to residents and the community about a potentially harmful bacteria found on Lake Thoreau.

Watershed staff identified a green scum on the water, which has been identified to be a potentially harmful cyanobacteria. It is advised for residents and their animals to avoid contact with the water at this time and remain attentive to any signage posted around the lake. 

According to officials, there are no restrictions on boating or fishing. Anyone that comes in contact with the lake water is advised to wash the area thoroughly with clean water. 

Featured

This Maryland road is one of the best to see fall foliage in the US
article

This Maryland road is one of the best to see fall foliage in the US

3,000 Americans put Maryland on the map as the second-best place in the country to drive through fall foliage, according to a new survey. 