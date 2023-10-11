Algae bloom in Reston lake identified as potentially harmful

The Reston Association issues a warning to residents and the community about a potentially harmful bacteria found on Lake Thoreau.

Watershed staff identified a green scum on the water, which has been identified to be a potentially harmful cyanobacteria. It is advised for residents and their animals to avoid contact with the water at this time and remain attentive to any signage posted around the lake.

According to officials, there are no restrictions on boating or fishing. Anyone that comes in contact with the lake water is advised to wash the area thoroughly with clean water.