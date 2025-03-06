Arlington Co. police seek additional victims of substitute teacher accused of sex crimes, stalking

article

The Brief An Alexandria substitute teacher was arrested and charged with having a sexual relationship with a high school student. Police say Timothy McGhee, 47, was arrested on Jan. 10 and charged with taking indecent liberties with a child and stalking. Investigators believe there may be additional victims. They ask anyone with additional information to come forward.



An Arlington County substitute teacher was charged after allegedly beginning a sexual relationship with a high school student and police believe the suspect may have other victims.

Alexandria Man Arrested

What we know:

Timothy McGhee, 47, was arrested on Jan. 10 and charged with taking indecent liberties with a child and stalking.

According to police, the investigation began on Jan. 3 after they were notified that McGhee, who was working as a substitute teacher at Washington-Liberty High School, initiated an inappropriate sexual relationship with a juvenile female student in September 2022. McGhee was taken into custody just a week later and charged.

More Victims Possible

Investigation Continues:

Police say McGhee has had an extensive history interacting with minors. He previously volunteered with youth groups at a local church and was a substitute teacher in neighboring jurisdictions in Northern Virginia.

Investigators believe McGhee may have victimized other juveniles. They ask that anyone who has had past inappropriate encounters or who has additional information related to this investigation call Detective S. Yanda at 703-228-4244 or email syanda@arlingtonva.us.

You can also provide anonymous tips at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

The Source: Arlington County Police Department



